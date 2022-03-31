Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.96 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

