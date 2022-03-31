StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE:ICL opened at $12.05 on Thursday. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth $845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $44,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

