StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Acushnet has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

