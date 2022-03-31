Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 42,489 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.