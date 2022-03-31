Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

ESI stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

