Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $2,604,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PING opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

