Strs Ohio Purchases 1,900 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 917.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.