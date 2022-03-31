Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 74,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

