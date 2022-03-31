-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

