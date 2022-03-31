Strs Ohio Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

