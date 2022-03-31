Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,967 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

