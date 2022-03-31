StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of HTH opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.