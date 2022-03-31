StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

