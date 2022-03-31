Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.