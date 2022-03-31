Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,303 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 171,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

