Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

UMH stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

