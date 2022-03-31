Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $61,799,000.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of AA opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

