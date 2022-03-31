4,919 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,919 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.65%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

