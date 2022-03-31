iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

