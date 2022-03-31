Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 981.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.