Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 981.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.
RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
