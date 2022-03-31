989 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,473 shares of company stock worth $15,421,995. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

AMBA opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

