Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 557 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

