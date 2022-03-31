Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
