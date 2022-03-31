Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 267,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

