H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
