H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

