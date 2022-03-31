Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.