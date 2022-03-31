Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

