Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 17,028 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock valued at $182,854. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

