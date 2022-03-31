Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

