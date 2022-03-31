Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 142,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXP stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $91.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

