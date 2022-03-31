Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

