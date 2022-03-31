Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 243,797 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

