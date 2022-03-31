Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.