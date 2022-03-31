Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,572 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

VRNS stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

