Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Crane stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

