StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a P/E ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

