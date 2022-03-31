Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.