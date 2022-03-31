Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

