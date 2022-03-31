StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.
GPK opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
