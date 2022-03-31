StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.