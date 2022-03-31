SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report $485.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.80 million and the lowest is $467.20 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.