ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,613,124.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $78,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

