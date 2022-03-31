Insider Buying: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Buys 267,697 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of F opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

