Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.33 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

