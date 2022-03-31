Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $153.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.01 million and the highest is $166.46 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $147.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $649.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.86%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

