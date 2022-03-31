Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.