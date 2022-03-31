Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Rises By 57.5%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

