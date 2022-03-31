AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after buying an additional 1,071,626 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

TD stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

