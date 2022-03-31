SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $126.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03.

