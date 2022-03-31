Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,284,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.