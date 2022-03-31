AE Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $522.95 million, a P/E ratio of 229.13 and a beta of 2.53. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.