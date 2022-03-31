AE Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.