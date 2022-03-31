AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $396,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

